Trina Calls Out AEW Fighter Jade Cargill, Appears to Announce Debut Wrestling Appearance

It looks like Trina will make her wrestling debut after calling out AEW's Jade Cargill last night.

On Wednesday night (Sept. 21), Trina made a cameo on AEW's Grand Slam event, where she showed up in a backstage segment in support of Diamante for her upcoming match with the undefeated Jade Cargill. In the clip, Diamante announces that The Baddest Bitch will be present for the fight, which doesn't sit well with Cargill, who along with Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan are collectively known as The Baddie Section.

"OK, I see you Trina," Cargill seethes. "And I'ma see both of y'all on Friday on Rampage."

"You see me now," Trina retorts. "Yeah, we'll see you Friday."

Trina also hyped the match up by posting the teaser on her Instagram account along with the caption, "This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage Grand Slam, TBS Champion @ms_cargill defends the title against @DiamanteLAX! But who is the OG Baddie Diamante promises to bring? Yours truly."

It looks like Trina will be the latest in a list of rappers who have been involved in matches in wrestling's latest professional league. In July, Kevin Gates punched wrestler Tony Nese during one of AEW's Dynamite events. Earlier this month, Action Bronson, who is also slated to wrestle at the event on Friday, body slammed Angelo Parker during a match against Hook. Other rappers who have entered the ring in AEW include Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly and Wale.

See Video of Trina Calling Out Jade Cargill on AEW Below