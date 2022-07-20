Trina’s Niece Shot and Killed in Miami – Report

Trina's niece was reportedly killed during a recent triple shooting in Miami.

Early this morning (July 20), around 12:30 a.m. EST, a triple shooting occurred in Miami in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City. Police discovered three victims, including a 17-year-old girl who was pronounced dead on the scene by responding EMS. According to TMZ, the deceased victim, who has been identified as "Suga," is Trina's niece. The two other shooting victims went to nearby Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The Miami Police Department released the following statement about the shooting to XXL:

"Today, at around midnight we responded to the area reference a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased by MFR personnel. Two additional victims also suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at JMH, but were transported independently. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation."

According to local Miami news outlet WSVN, police are investigating a black Mercedes SUV that was discovered with bullet holes about a mile north of the deadly crime scene. Authorities are still trying to figure out if the 17-year-old was the intended target or caught in the crossfire.

Trina has not commented publicly on the incident. XXL has reached out to Trina's team and the Miami Police Department for comment.

The rapper released her most recent album, The One, in 2019. Trina is currently working on a new project. She put out the single "Clap" featuring Latto earlier this year.