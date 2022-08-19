Trapboy Freddy Arrested, U.S. Marshals Reportedly Find a Tiger in His Home

Trapboy Freddy was recently arrested on a federal gun charge and authorities reportedly discovered a tiger in his home during the arrest.

The 300 Entertainment rhymer was taken into custody at his Red Bird, Texas home on Wednesday (Aug. 17), XXL has confirmed. The arrest came as the result of a federal warrant issued against the rapper for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was conducted in conjunction with the Dallas Police Department and the U.S. marshals. According to The Dallas Morning News, authorities discovered a tiger caged inside the rapper's home while taking him into custody. Dallas Animal Services were reportedly called to collect the feline, who is being held at an undisclosed location.

It is unclear if the rapper will face additional charges for housing the big cat, which is illegal in Dallas. Back in June, Trapboy Freddy posted pictures on his Instagram page posing with a tiger. It is not clear if this is the same animal found in his home.

Erin Dooley, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas, offered a statement to XXL about Freddy's arrest.

"Devarius Dontez Moore, aka 'Trapboy Freddy,' was arrested at his residence on Wednesday morning on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His initial appearance is slated for Friday at 10 a.m. central before U.S. Magistrate Judge David L. Horan."

XXL has reached out to Trapboy Freddy's team, the Dallas Police Department, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Marshalls for comment.

Court records show Trapboy Freddy, born Devious Moore, has a history of arrests in Dallas County including charges of assault, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He accused the DPD of using excessive force during an arrest in 2018.

Trapboy Freddy released his latest album, Distractions, last August. He put out his most recent single, "Innocent," in June.