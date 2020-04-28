May 2020 New Music Releases

As April comes to a close, it can't be ignored that the month was jam-packed from beginning to end with releases that included Rod Wave's sophomore studio album, Pray 4 Love, Tory Lanez's The New Toronto 3 mixtape, DaBaby's third LP, Blame It on Baby, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's long-awaited effort, 38 Baby 2. Now, XXL takes a look at the releases happening in the month of May.

Mozzy is set to drop his fifth studio album, Beyond Bulletproof, at the top of the month. The Sacramento, Calif. rapper announced the release back in March while also premiering a video for his single, "I Ain't Perfect" featuring R&B singer Blxst, which is set to appear on the album.

On May 8, Lil Durk will deliver his latest effort, Just Cause Y'all Waited 2. The release is the follow-up to his Just Cause Y'all Waited mixtape, which came out in 2019. Prior to delivering the album, Durk debuted a video for his single, "Viral Moments." Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 arrives ahead of No Auto Durk, the rapper's forthcoming project with Metro Boomin.

Later in the month, Scrim of the New Orleans duo SuicideBoys is readying his solo project, A Man Who Rose From the Dead, on May 15. That same day, Moneybagg Yo drops the deluxe edition of his Time Served LP. The original release came out back in January of this year.

A week later, Styles P comes through with his new album, Styles David Ghost Your Enthusiasm, on May 22. The title is play on the popular hit HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm starring Larry David. Styles announced via Twitter on April 24 that he'll be premiering the album's single "Time" on May 1.

Other projects this month include releases from HDBeenDope, Skooly, Flying Lotus and more. Take a look below to see a full list of the albums, mixtapes, projects and EPs that will be dropping throughout the month of May.