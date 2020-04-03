Rod Wave, Conway The Machine, Thundercat and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Look below to check out all of the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Known to wear his heart on his sleeve, Rod Wave drops Pray 4 Love. The 20-year-old melodic Florida rapper’s most recent release features the single “Pray 4 Love” and follows his debut album, Ghetto Gospel, which dropped in November 2019.

The latest release from Conway The Machine is a collaboration with a legendary producer. The Griselda member’s Alchemist-produced LuLu comes equipped with seven heavy-hitting bangers including “Shoot Sideways” with ScHoolboy Q and the Cormega-featured “They Got Sonny.” The Buffalo, N.Y. MC, who received cosigns from Jay-Z and Eminem, manages to keep it gritty throughout the new EP.

Before fans get the chance to check out the forthcoming collaboration between Kendrick Lamar and Thundercat, they are gifted with a new album from the Los Angeles-native. It Is What It Is houses 15 tracks, including “Dragonball Durag” and the Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B-assisted “Fair Chance.” The Grammy Award-winning artist’s fourth studio album is inspired by love and loss. “It’s just part of it,” Cat recently said. “It’s part of the story. That’s why the name of the album is what it is—[Mac’s death] made me put my life in perspective. I’m happy I’m still here.”

New tunes from the likes of Conway The Machine, Rod Wave, Thundercat Alchemist, The Cool Kids, Shordie Shordie, Enemy Radio, Ambjaay and others can be listened to below. Check them out.