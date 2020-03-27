Lil B Debates Putting the BasedGod Curse on Coronavirus

Lil B might contribute to the fight against the coronavirus in a way only he can.

On Thursday afternoon (March 26), the former member of The Pack hit up his Twitter timeline to encourage his fans to speak up about the status of life on Earth at the moment. After gauging his audience, Lil B told his 1.3 million followers that he's thinking of putting his notorious Based God Curse on the coronavirus to bring it down once and for all.

"ALSO I HAVE BEEN THINKING ABOUT ABOUT PUTTING " THE BASEDGODS CURSE " ON THE VIRUS BUT I HAVE BEEN WAITING TO SEE IF ITS AN ACT OF GOD OR IF THE VIRUS IS MAN MADE, STAY TUNED - Lil B," the rapper tweeted.

While Lil B is debating whether to use the curse for the good of everyone now, he's usually used it against other people.

In the past, Lil B has unleashed his BasedGod Curse on major names in the sports world like Kevin Durant and James Harden, the latter of whom was relieved of the BasedGod's wrath in 2018. From the time Harden was first cursed in 2015 to 2017, the Houston Rockets suffered devastating losses in the playoffs. That didn't stop after that point, but Harden did appear to perform better in the postseason.

Two years after lifting the curse from Harden, the Based God is considering his option to use the curse for good rather than using it to bring down NBA players.