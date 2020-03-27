Thundercat Confirms He’s Worked on Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

Because he's one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful rappers of the last 20 years, it shouldn't be a big surprise to hear that Kendrick Lamar's working on a new album. However, hardly anyone's gone on the record to confirm their involvement with the project. Thundercat did just that in an interview that surfaced online today.

In a YouTube interview with Japanese fashion company Neet Tokyo that was posted on Friday (March 27), the musician mentioned that he has worked on the Compton rapper’s new project.

“I think I worked on the new one a little bit,” he said. “But not as much.”

The Grammy Award-winning bassist goes on further to acknowledge Kendrick as one of the most gifted artists in music.

“Kendrick is and I feel like will be a beacon of what it means to be one of the more creative artists of our generation,” he said. “Through the way the albums have twisted and turned, it speaks beyond its years.”

Thundercat also added that K. Dot has been an inspiration for his own creativity.

“He’s inspired me a lot—a lot,” he emphasized. “I say it every now and again, but I wish I could spend more time around him creating just because he gives off such energy and he knows what he wants a lot of time.”

“Some of my favorite moments of recording was with Kendrick,” he added.

It's unclear when exactly this interview took place. One person who commented in the Kendrick subreddit where this video was also posted said they reached out to the YouTube account owners to ask about when the interview went down. The commenter said the company's interview was conducted in January. Obviously, a lot can change—and progress—in two months and some change. Fans will have to wait and see for more new information about a K. Dot LP.

Thundercat has performed on all three of Kendrick's albums, including 2015's To Pimp a Butterfly, where he won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the song "These Walls."

XXL has reached out to Kendrick Lamar's camp for comment.

Watch Thundercat talk about Kendrick Lamar below.