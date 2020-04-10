Tory Lanez, 22Gz, 2kBaby and More: New Projects This Week

Atlantic Recording / Interscope Records/ Warner Records /

A number of highly anticipated projects dropped over the last week. Check out all of the newly released albums, mixtapes and EPs that have hit streaming platforms within the last seven days.

Fresh off the fifth installment in his Chixtape series, which came out in November of 2019, Tory Lanez drops his new project, The New Toronto 3. The 16-track effort features an appearance from South Bronx crooner Lil Tjay called, "Accidents Happen." The Toronto native hasn't unveiled many details surrounding the release, but he did reveal on social media that The New Toronto 3 will be his last project as an Interscope Records artist. Tory also said that the mixtape is just "a small taste of what’s to come."

The road to success isn’t far off for 2kBaby. The melodic rapper from Louisville, Ky. drops his new EP, Pregame Rituals. After putting himself on the map with his reflective track, “Old Streets,” the 19-year-old newcomer served up "Dreaming,” "Betta" and “Faxts,” which appear on the new project. The EP also features bars from heavy-hitters G Herbo, YFN Lucci and Lil Durk.

The self-proclaimed pioneer of Brooklyn drill music has arrived with a new project. 22Gz releases Growth & Development, a testament to his journey in the rap game. The new effort features "Suburban, Pt 2," which has over 7 million streams on Spotify, and serves as a follow-up to his debut project, The Blixky Tape.

The latest releases from artists such as Tory Lanez, 2kBaby, 22Gz, Curren$y, Boosie BadAzz, Asian Doll, Z-Ro, 24Hrs, YSN Flow and more can be streamed below. Scroll down to take a listen.

  • The New Toronto 3

    Tory Lanez
    Interscope Records

  • Pregame Rituals

    2kBaby
    Warner Records

     

  • Growth & Development

    22Gz
    Atlantic Recording

  • Ringside 8

    Smoke DZA & 183rd
    RCF Music Group / Cinematic Music Group

  • The Green Tape

    Curren$y & Cardo
    Jet Life Recordings

  • Goat Talk 2

    Boosie BadAzz
    Bad Azz Music Syndicate

  • Doll SZN Reloaded

    Asian Doll
    Asian Doll

  • FLOW $ZN

    YSN Flow
    Republic Records / UMG Recordings

  • 12Am in Atlanta 2 

    24Hrs
    Private Club Records / Rostrum Records

  • Chosen One

    Dee Watkins
    Alamo Records

  • Quarantine in the 6

    ManMan Savage
    ManManSavage Records

  • Young 79

    Kur
    7947 Records

  • Quarantine: Social Distancing

    Z-Ro
    1 Deep Entertainment

  • Big Quill EP

    Lil Quill
    1.5 Quill Division

  • Mega

    Cormega
    Cormega Music

  • Invite Only

    Bandhunta Izzy
    Bandhunta Izzy

  • Sovereignty

    Tank God & Smooky Margielaa
    Interscope Records
Filed Under: 183rd, 22gz, 24Hrs, 2KBaby, Asian Da Brat, Asian Doll, Bandhunta Izzy, Bangers, boosie badazz, Cardo, Cormega, Curren$y, currensy, Dee Watkins, Lil Quill, manman savage, Smoke Dza, Smooky Margielaa, Tank God, Tory Lanez, YSN Flow, Z-Ro
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top