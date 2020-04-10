Tory Lanez, 22Gz, 2kBaby and More: New Projects This Week

A number of highly anticipated projects dropped over the last week. Check out all of the newly released albums, mixtapes and EPs that have hit streaming platforms within the last seven days.

Fresh off the fifth installment in his Chixtape series, which came out in November of 2019, Tory Lanez drops his new project, The New Toronto 3. The 16-track effort features an appearance from South Bronx crooner Lil Tjay called, "Accidents Happen." The Toronto native hasn't unveiled many details surrounding the release, but he did reveal on social media that The New Toronto 3 will be his last project as an Interscope Records artist. Tory also said that the mixtape is just "a small taste of what’s to come."

The road to success isn’t far off for 2kBaby. The melodic rapper from Louisville, Ky. drops his new EP, Pregame Rituals. After putting himself on the map with his reflective track, “Old Streets,” the 19-year-old newcomer served up "Dreaming,” "Betta" and “Faxts,” which appear on the new project. The EP also features bars from heavy-hitters G Herbo, YFN Lucci and Lil Durk.

The self-proclaimed pioneer of Brooklyn drill music has arrived with a new project. 22Gz releases Growth & Development, a testament to his journey in the rap game. The new effort features "Suburban, Pt 2," which has over 7 million streams on Spotify, and serves as a follow-up to his debut project, The Blixky Tape.

The latest releases from artists such as Tory Lanez, 2kBaby, 22Gz, Curren$y, Boosie BadAzz, Asian Doll, Z-Ro, 24Hrs, YSN Flow and more can be streamed below. Scroll down to take a listen.