Tory Lanez Insists He Paved the Way for the Streaming Community

Tory Lanez Paved the Way for Streamers?

Streamers have become more popular than ever in 2025, and Tory Lanez wants kudos for allegedly kicking off the wave. On Thursday (Jan. 16), the incarcerated rapper shared a post on his Instagram Story that shows a clip from one of his #QuarantineRadio livestreams from 2020.

"The legendary black du-rag. We are back," Tory exclaims in the clip below, doing his best radio announcer impression. "Quarantine Radio is live right now. Hit the button on your left side. Go on your Instagram. Make sure it's updated."

Tory wrote over the post, "I crawled so the streaming community could walk #quarantineradio."

Streaming has become more popular than ever in recent years, with people like Kai Cenat, iShowSpeed, PlaqueBoyMax and others gaining fame and fortune on various platforms. Whether they took a cue from Tory is up for debate.

Tory Lanez started Quarantine Radio on Instagram as a response to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The "program" consisted of Tory getting on Instagram Live and engaging with fans and fellow artists and celebrities. Guests included 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Swizz Beatz, Tyga, T-Pain, The Game, Timbaland and others.

That July, he was arrested in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion and the shows ended shortly afterward. In December of 2022, he was found guilty of the shooting and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Megan Thee Stallion was recently granted a restraining order against Tory after successfully arguing to a judge that he has been harassing her from behind bars.

