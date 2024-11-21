T.I. Faces Backlash for Roasting Security Guard Who Denied Him Access to Bar for Not Having ID

T.I. is being called out for roasting a bouncer who denied him access into a bar for not having an ID.

On Wednesday (Nov. 20), Tip shared a video on Instagram after he was turned away at Revelry Kitchen and Bar in Austin, Texas because the rapper did not have identification.

"It's a sucker right here at the front," T.I. says in the video below while pointing his camera a the security guard. "This sucker n*gga right here talking ’bout I need some ID to get in somewhere. Any n*gga that wear some shoes like that ain't gon' keep me out of nowhere, man," he added focusing on the man's shoes. "Any n*gga wear the Peppermint Patty shoes. This man got on a Walmart Versace shirt with them Ross pants."

The bouncer simply takes his roasting, seemingly unfazed, and throws in a few Kanye shrugs as Tip continues. The rapper finally leaves after he gets a few more jokes off.

People Call Out T.I. for His Reaction

People were not feeling T.I. for clowning the security guard for doing his job and following company policy.

"He was doing his job. Your job as an ADULT Is to have your ID on you always," one person commented on The Shade Room's post about the incident.

"Wow disrespecting the man for doing his job.. then insulting him for not wearing name brands to work," another comment reads. "These are the people we celebrate."

"Now if he get fired for not asking for ID you gone pay his bills Clifford?" someone else questioned.

