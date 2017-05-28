The Weeknd Brings Out Drake on Starboy Tour

The Weeknd's Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour continues to criss-cross the continent, stopping in Toronto on Friday (May 26). Rightfully so, the XO leader brought out hometown hero Drake, who went in.

Drizzy had Air Canada Centre turnt TF up, performing bangers like “Gyalchester,” "Fake Love" and "Jumpman." The two also performed their duet, "Crew Love" for the first time in years.

Weeknd is returning the favor from back in February when Drake brought him out during a stop in Germany for his Boy Meets World tour.

Weeknd's tour has been lit and featured some dope surprise guests. During a stop in Los Angeles last month, he brought out Kendrick Lamar to perform tracks off his album Damn, plus their duet "Sidewalks." At a March show in Paris, he brought out Travis Scott who performed a couple of his biggest bangers like “Antidote” and “Goosebumps.”

The "Earned It" crooner has nine shows left in the tour, which also features Rae Sremmurd, Belly and 6LACK, mostly in Canada and on the East Coast. He performs tonight (May 28) in Ottawa, ON.

Check out Weeknd's remaining tour dates and footage of him and Drake performing in Toronto below.

May 28 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

May 30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 31 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

June 2 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun

June 3 – Nassau, N.Y. – Nassau Memorial Coliseum

June 4 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

June 6 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

June 7 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

June 9 – Cincinnati, Ohio – US Bank Arena

See Photos of Drake's Different Looks Over the Years