Tee Grizzley, Toosii, Quando Rondo and More – New Projects This Week

Another week is coming to a close and some new music has arrived to help kick off the weekend.

It's been a little while since Tee Grizzley dropped a project, but he's bringing the spotlight back in his direction with his new album, Built for Whatever. The 19-track offering was first announced on April 29 and is the follow-up to Grizzley's 2020 mixtape, The Smartest. The rapper, with a signature Detroit-sounding flow, released the LP's first single, "Never Bend Never Fold" featuring G Herbo, last month. Tee Grizzley's new album contains additional guest appearances from Lil Durk, Quavo, Young Dolph, Big Sean, the late King Von and Grizzley's younger brother, Baby Grizzley.

Syracuse, N.Y.-born, North Carolina-based rapper Toosii delivers his new album, Thank You for Believing, as well. After a minor album delay, it's arrived with 13 bangers featuring bars from 2019 XXL Freshman DaBaby, 2020 XXL Freshman Mulatto and Key Glock. The rapper-crooner unleashed the R&B-tinged track "Back Together," his first joint from the album, on April 1 and the visual arrived the following day. Weeks later, he released "What It Cost." Toosii, who has amassed success with his hits "Red Lights," "Love Cycle" and more, adds this project to his catalog following his 2020 offerings Poetic Pain and Platinum Heart.

Quando Rondo returns with his sophomore album, Still Taking Risks. The Savannah, Ga. rhymer has been in headlines recently for his connection to King Von's murder and the fallout due to it. Today, he aims to put the focus back on his music. The new album features 18 songs including the previously-released single "End of Story," on which Quando appears to address the killing of King Von. The LP arrives after Rondo's debut opus, QPac, which came out last January.

See more releases from Jay Critch, Joey Trap, Kuttem Reese, Lil Poppa and more below.