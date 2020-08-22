T.I. Calls Out Tory Lanez Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

T.I. has questions about the Megan Thee Stallion shooting that only Tory Lanez can provide.

On Friday (Aug. 21), Megan confirmed what many have believed for weeks, telling her fans that the man behind the trigger during the shooting was the Canadian rap-crooner. The admission left everyone puzzled including Tip who said he wants an explanation from Tory as to the reasoning for his unreasonable actions.

"How in the fuck you shoot a girl in a bikini?" the Atlanta rapper wondered aloud on Instagram Live on Saturday (Aug. 22). "What the fuck. That's crazy. Goddamn. That's unacceptable. I'm not saying she a lie. I'm not calling anybody a liar. I'm just saying, I can't imagine. It's unimaginable. Yeah, that's fucked up. I don't have no words. I'm just waiting for the whole story. I need to hear everything. Him shooting her, that's preposterous. Under no circumstances should any man be accepted for shooting a Black woman. Or any woman."

Tip then urged Tory to give a statement on the matter and tell his side. "Tory, you need to say something, bruh," Tip added. "Come on, clear this...you need to say something, bruh. You gon' have to speak to this."

There have been strong reports that Tory shot Megan on July 12 while the two were hanging out in Los Angeles with Kylie Jenner and a friend, after initial reports on the matter said she was cut by glass. The night of the incident, Tory was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and bailed out of jail the following day.

Though Megan did not reveal the perpetrator to the pubic for weeks, she finally broke down and told her side of things on Friday. "Since y'all hoes so worried ’bout it," Meg said on Instagram Live. "Yes, this nigga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fuckin’ dragging it. Muthafuckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this nigga. I never hit you. Muthafuckas was like, 'Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna fuck with Kylie.' No, I wasn't. You dry shot me."

Tory, who may also face felony assault charges, has yet to comment publicly on the matter.