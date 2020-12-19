Nothing really surprises 50 Cent, but this morning, news about a doctor that once saved the rapper-turned-television mogul's life left him with some choice words.

On Saturday (Dec. 19), 50 Cent woke up to some wild news that the cardiovascular surgeon who helped 50 when he was shot nine times back in 2000 was facing federal fraud charges.

According to a news report published by the Tallahassee Democrat on Friday (Dec. 18), Dr. Moses deGraft-Johnson, pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges. On Friday, Dr. deGraft-Johnson appeared before U.S. Chief District Judge Mark Walker via video link from the Federal Detention Center in Tallahassee, Fla., and pleaded guilty to 56 counts of health care fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The doctor is accused of billing Capital Health Plan, Medicare and others for procedures he never performed at his now-defunct Heart and Vascular Institute of North Florida and using $29 million to fund his jet-set lifestyle.

Upon hearing the news, Fif jumped on his Instagram page to express his shock and disappointment in the doctor. "Got Damn Doc! WTF,” he writes, adding the googly eyes and thinking face emojis. “You got my name in this bullshit for scammer. The fuck wrong with you. LOL.”

In 2000, Dr. deGraft-Johnson saved 50 Cent’s life after the rapper entered a Queens, N.Y. trauma ward with nine gunshot wounds in the hand, arm, chest, legs and left cheek. The doctor would later sue Fif for an overdue $32,000 medical bill.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, deGraft-Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on each of the fraud and conspiracy counts, another maximum sentence of two years for the identity theft and hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential fines. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 8, 2021, at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla.