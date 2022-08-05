Stitches Arrested on Cocaine and Firearm Charges

Stitches is back in the news after recently being arrested for cocaine and weapons charges in South Florida.

On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Stitches, born Phillip Katsabanis, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of either being found with or discharging a firearm, XXL has confirmed through police records. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. the same day.

According to Miami local news outlet Local 10 News, Stitches called police and told them he discovered four men in his business, around 6:30 a.m. The 27-year-old rapper claimed he told the individuals to leave and they refused, prompting him to tell his wife to hide in the back of the shop. However, when police arrived, they didn't find any clues to corroborate his claim. They did reportedly uncover a stash of cocaine. It is unclear why the weapon charge was added as that presumed section of the police report is redacted.

Stitches was arrested and spent the night in jail before making a $6,000 bond and bailing out on Thursday (Aug 4), Local 10 News reports. However, the police records state his bond was $1,000. His next court date is set for Sept. 2. XXL has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment.

This is not the first time Stitches has faced drug and gun charges. In 2017, he was charged with felony gun and marijuana possession after police searched his Porsche and discovered a firearm and weed.