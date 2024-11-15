Stevie J Claims Diddy Was on a Lot of Drugs Around the Time He Assaulted Cassie

Stevie J insists Diddy was on a lot of drugs during the time when he assaulted Cassie in 2016.

Stevie J Addresses Diddy Legal Issues

TMZ continues to chronicle Diddy's criminal case and allegations through their multi-part documentary series. Puff's longtime friend, producer Stevie J, was interviewed for the series and offered his thoughts on the allegations against the embattled media mogul, specifically the video of Diddy beating up Cassie, which was released earlier this year by CNN.

"It really threw me for a loop," Stevie J says in the video below. "I always think about and talk about things I know to be true about Sean Combs. After I saw the video, I went and saw him in Miami and we had a conversation. And I let him know how affected I was by that. I didn't know he had that in him to do that."

Stevie J says Diddy was hurt that the video came out and was also hurt by his own actions in the video.

"I just know that he was in a dark place in his life, as he described to me," Stevie J adds. "He was just doing a lot of drugs and it was just dark for him."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Diddy Addresses Cassie Video

Diddy previously addressed the viral Cassie video, which shows him assaulting the singer in the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in 2016, and issued an apology on social media.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy began in his video. "I was f**ked up—I hit rock bottom—but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he continued. "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

The Cassie video surfaced five months before Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. The Bad Boy founder has pleaded not guilty. His trial is expected to begin on May 5, 2025. He has also been hit with two dozen lawsuits accusing him of physical and sexual abuse in the last year. He has denied the allegations.

Check out Stevie J addressing Diddy's dark times below.

Watch Stevie J Talk About Diddy's Struggle With Drugs