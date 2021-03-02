Soulja Boy and Wrestler Randy Orton Beef Erupts, Randy Challenges Soulja to a Fight

Soulja Boy is on WWE wrestler Randy Orton's bad side after the rapper called the WWE organization fake last week while referring to the rap game.

On Sunday (Feb. 28), Big Soulja tweeted, "Rap game faker than WWE." Then, early this morning (March 2), WWE wrestler T-Bar replied to the rapper, saying, "Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago."

Randy Orton then responded to his wrestling colleague via Twitter, referring to Soulja Boy's initial tweet. "Fake?" he questioned. "Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass..."

After Soulja told T-Bar to get his "wrestling ass on," followed by laughing emojis, he wrote to Orton and said, "Do u know who the fuck I am. I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me. Randy Ortonnnnnnnn??????????."

Big Draco quipped back, "If you mad because I spit facts just say that. What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja World."

The Twitter back-and-forth didn't end there. Orton later typed, "U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up."

Looks like Soulja later took Orton up on his offer for a matchup, saying, "Cap wrestler If u really want big draco to pull up say less."

Shortly after, Bow Wow—a frequent collaborator of Soula Boy's in the 2000s—chimed in, telling the Georgia-bred rhymer that wrestlers are fearful of himself and Soulja.

"Yo @souljaboy these wrestlers are terrified. I been giving them the business since i announced i was training. They so scared we gone take all they shine," Bow tweeted today.

Soulja Boy laughed and Bow Wow followed up with, "Aye @souljaboy the thing is we call our own shots and work for ourselves. They gotta check in with they boss in order to make things happen! @TripleH WE READY TO FIGHT!."

In response, Soulja wrote, "That’s a fact tho. Tell me why the wwe in they feelings for gang. Wrestler or not I’m slidin Man shruggingSmiling face with horns."

Seems like the wrestlers that are part of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. and the rap community have been clashing as of late. Back in January, another social media beef between Cardi B and WWE wrestler Lacey Evans popped off via Twitter following Bardi's name being mentioned during the Legends Night episode on WWE Raw.

It's unclear whether or not there will be an actual showdown between Soulja Boy and Randy Orton, but if there is, it'll be worth the watch.

See more reactions to the Twitter spat between Soulja Boy and wrestler Randy Orton below.

