Soulja Boy Launches His Own 3D Multiplayer Video Game

Soulja Boy is expanding his business ventures into gaming with the launch of his own 3D multiplayer video game, Soulja Boy: Rap Empire.

Last Thursday (Oct. 15), the rapper announced the game on social media, declaring, "THE EMPIRE IS JUST GETTING STARTED!" In his post, he explained the 3D multiplayer video game allows players to choose their fighter, customize their loadout and compete in Free For All, Team Deathmatch and 1v1 Combat Mode. It's available to play now on PC for free through their official website.

An early report from French gaming outlet Ohmazin noted that the playable version available during its October 17 testing did not include the multiplayer combat modes Soulja advertised. The outlet described a different experience centered on the rapper's music and career, but the game's features may change as development continues.

The launch marks another move into technology and gaming for Soulja Boy, who previously introduced products under his SouljaGame brand. In November 2025, he returned to the handheld gaming market with the SouljaGame Flip and SouljaGame X consoles.

Beyond gaming, Soulja recently launched his DripCo streetwear brand in August and joined Kick's creator monetization program earlier this year. He also announced a Rapper University program over the summer in direct response to Kai Cenat's Streamer University, as he was upset he was not invited to participate in it.

Check out some game play from Soulja Boy's new game below.

Watch Soulja Boy's New Video Game in Action

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