Soulja Boy Hints at Running for President in 2028

Soulja Boy is considering trying his hand at running for president in 2028.

On Sunday (Oct. 11), SB teased a campaign in a post on Instagram, sharing what issues he'd focus on alongside a photo of him in front of an American flag.

"SOULJA BOY 2028," he wrote. "A new chapter. A bigger vision. A commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation. My focus is on four things: economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and AI."

He continued: "From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible. Now I’m exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service. The future starts with a conversation."

Upon XXL posting the news on Instagram, Soulja added additional commentary on his run in the comments.

"From Crank That to the White House?" he wrote. "They said I couldn't change the music industry. I did. They said I couldn't become a businessman. I did. Now it's time to think BIGGER. This is about the next generation, creating opportunities, supporting our communities, and proving that ANYTHING is possible when you believe in yourself.

"Thank you @xxl for the coverage! SOULJA BOY 2028 The real question is... Y'ALL READY FOR PRESIDENT DRACO?!."

Soulja wouldn't be able to lay claim to being the first rapper to run for President, as Ye has attempted in the past. However, if he ever won, he'd certainly be able to make the claim that he's the first rapper to become President.

Check out SB's full post and comment below.

See Soulja Boy Teasing a Presidential Run

XXL/Instagram Soulja Boy comments on XX'L's IG..

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