Soulja Boy weighs in on the anti-government protests and riots happening in France over the weekend.

France is currently facing a nationwide mobilization over rising living costs and underfunded public services in Paris. This past Saturday (Oct. 18), peaceful protests turned to violence and looting as masked vandals reportedly appeared.

"What's happening in France is a wake-up call to the entire world," Soulja Boy tweeted on Oct. 18. "The cost of living keeps rising while everyday people struggle to survive. People are tired of working hard just to barely get by. Governments need to start listening to the people before frustration turns into chaos."

More than 3,000 shops were set ablaze and 2,400 arrests made nationwide, according to Reuters. France's interior ministry said about 1,000 police officers were injured while fighting against vandals and activists, seven of them seriously, the BBC reports.

Last month, students in Paris began protesting about poor education standards, including dilapidated school buildings and shortages of educators. Several other French cities joined in the objections to what was happening in the schools. The BBC said that on Oct. 5, a 14-year-old boy reportedly had his hand blown off and face maimed after riot police used a tear gas grenade to disperse crowds and the teen picked it up. The protests have since expanded in the weeks that followed.

The 36-year-old rapper sounding off on the activism in France comes after he recently began promoting what could be his potential run for president in 2028. On Oct. 11, he posted a photo of himself standing in front of the American flag and made the announcement.

"SOULJA BOY 2028," he wrote. "A new chapter. A bigger vision. A commitment to creating opportunities for the next generation. My focus is on four things: economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and AI."

He also brought in his years of business endeavors as a way to create new possibilities. "From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible," he added. "Now I’m exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service. The future starts with a conversation."

While Soulja Boy isn't necessarily the first candidate people may think of to run for president, he's a pioneer in both music and business, bringing his foresight and redefining the limits in those spaces and beyond.

After XXL posted news of Soulja's run, he gave some more insight in the comments.

"From Crank That to the White House?" he shared. "They said I couldn't change the music industry. I did. They said I couldn't become a businessman. I did. Now it's time to think BIGGER. This is about the next generation, creating opportunities, supporting our communities, and proving that ANYTHING is possible when you believe in yourself.

"Thank you @xxl for the coverage! SOULJA BOY 2028 The real question is... Y'ALL READY FOR PRESIDENT DRACO?!."

This isn't the first time a rapper has been interested in politics. Ye ran for president in 2020.

See Soulja Boy's Thoughts on the Protests in France