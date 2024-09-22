Soulja Boy Claims He Would Have Killed Diddy If He ‘Ever Tried’ Him

Soulja Boy made a bold claim that he would have killed Diddy if he "ever tried" him.

Soulja Boy Makes a Bold Claim About Diddy

On Saturday (Sept. 21), Soulja Boy hopped on X, formerly Twitter, and made a bold assertion about Diddy in the wake of the rap mogul's recent arrest for alleged sex crimes. In his post, the Atlanta rhymer wrote, "If Diddy ever tried me like any of these gay rappers I would have killed his b***h a*s."

Big Draco's post has garnered over 17 million since Sunday (Sept. 22) and a variety of reactions. Some people poked fun at his post accusing Soulja of making empty threats after Diddy landed himself in jail. Other fans posted a dated photo of Soulja and Diddy hanging out at the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's Miami mansion.

"You been smellin like Diddy's baby oil since the first Obama administration," joked one person.

Another fan teased, "Lmao first rapper to not party with diddy."

Rappers Share Their Thoughts on Diddy After Arrest

Soulja Boy wasn't the only rapper who weighed in on Diddy's arrest on allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. Rap stars like Boosie BadAzz and 50 Cent shared their thoughts on social media.

Boosie believes Diddy is in jail for doing the same thing as many famous entertainers, except the music executive's behavior was more freakier than others.

"I feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE 'FLEW B**CHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES," the Louisiana rapper wrote in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "HE JUST FREAKIER[.] WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX?"

Meanwhile, Fif decided to poked fun at Diddy in relation to the Feds discovering 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube during the raids of his California and Miami homes back in March. On X, the New York rhymer posted a photo of himself and actor Drew Barrymore hugging it out on her daytime talk show. The G-Unit leader captioned it, "Here I am keeping good company with [Barrymore] and I don't have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house."

Boosie defends Diddy on X. boosieofficial/X loading...

See Soulja Boy's post about Diddy and his "Front Back" video below.

Read Soulja Boy's Post Below

souljaboy/X souljaboy/X loading...

Watch Soulja Boy's "Front Back" Music Video