Soulja Boy Fires Back at WWE Wrestler Randy Orton, Posts Their Net Worths

If you thought the Soulja Boy and WWE wrestler Randy Orton beef was over, you're sadly mistaken.

Shortly after Orton put Soulja on blast for a second time via Twitter on Tuesday (March 9), following the rapper questioning the authenticity of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. last month, now Big Soulja has essentially told the professional wrestler to cut the small talk and take it to the ring.

"Yeah that shit is fake homeboy. And I don’t got no baby mommas fool. Looks like your the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking set it up so I can slide on u for the gang, u think shit sweet huh," the Atlanta native tweeted yesterday morning.

In a follow-up tweet, Soulja Boy posted screenshots of his and Orton's net worths. While these dollar amounts aren't confirmed, the posts include information that Big Draco is worth $30 million and the WWE star is worth $11 million.

The Soulja World rhymer added in another tweet, "I can’t argue with a man that wears leather thongs," followed by emojis of a man palming his face and shrugging his shoulders, as well as a laughing emoji.

Soulja Boy's tweets to Randy Orton come after Orton shared images of two bruised and scratched up backs yesterday, presumably belonging to wrestlers, in an effort to denounce the Georgia rhymer's claims that wrestling is fake.

"Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks," Orton captioned the photos.

The back-and-forth all started back on Feb. 28 when Soulja Boy wrote via Twitter, "Rap game faker than WWE."

Orton and his fellow pro-wrestling colleague T-Bar both evidently took offense and quipped back at the 30-year-old artist, who is down for a wrestling match against Orton.

How much would you pay to see Soulja Boy and Randy Orton duke it out in the ring?

