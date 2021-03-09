WWE Wrestler Randy Orton Puts Soulja Boy on Blast Again

WWE Wrestler Randy Orton isn't letting up on Soulja Boy after the Atlanta rapper called the wrestling organization faker than the rap game last week.

Earlier this morning (March 9), the professional wrestler reposted a tweet from the WWE U.K.'s Twitter page, which contained images of what appears to be bruised backs of wrestlers full of red scratches.

The initial post is captioned, "'...they call this a No Contest.' #WWERaw @DMcIntyreWWE @WWESheamus @btsport."

In Orton's tweet, he mentions Big Draco directly and says, "Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks."

In case you need a refresher, shortly after Soulja Boy shared his thoughts on the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. on Feb. 28, wrestler T-Bar responded to Soulja and said, "Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago."

That was when Randy Orton jumped into the social media ring with Soulja. "Fake?" he tweeted at the time. "Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass..."

The exchange went from verbal jabs back-and-forth between Soulja and the WWE star to Orton challenging Soulja Boy to a fight.

Bow Wow even inserted himself into the verbal feud and shared his two cents on wrestlers being afraid of himself and the Soulja World rhymer. But judging by Randy Orton's unwavering tweets directed at Soulja Boy, he doesn't appear to be fearful and still wants all of the smoke.

See 10 Rappers Who Took Credit for Accomplishments They Didn't Really Earn