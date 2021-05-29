Soulja Boy and Bow Wow Trade Shots Ahead of Verzuz Hits Battle

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's Verzuz battle is reportedly set to go down next month, and the two rappers are trying to add as much hype for the face-off as possible.

Big Draco and Shad have been trading banter since SB announced on Twitter on May 22 that the hits competition was going down. On Friday, (May 28), following Verzuz cocreator Swizz Beatz's confirmation of the battle, the two former teen stars cranked the friendly jabs back up.

"Im ready!" Bow Wow tweeted. "You know what the hold up is. They gotta couple more battles to do. Then we meet. Unless you ready today?"

Bow added, "Lil bro, @souljaboy i really care for you bro. You still have time to back out the battle i don’t wanna do you like this. Lets just be friends."

The Ohio rapper continued to taunt SB. "What should i rollem up in? Backwoods? Grabba leaf? What?" he responded to a fan saying Bow Wow would smoke the "Crank Dat" rhymer.

Soulja responded to Bow Wow's tweets on Saturday morning (May 29). "Back outttt???!!!! I want all the smoke shad. Something tells me you underestimating big Draco I gotta show u," Soulja tweeted.

Bow then continued the WWE-type promo. "Awww hell naw! You just called me my government? This means war cortez," he added.

"Bow Wow finna go out sad," Soulja responded. "Ok shad Gregory moss"

Soulja continued, "Finna crank bow wow ASS off the stage like sandman used to snatch them off Apollo."

Bow Wow capped off the back-and-forth with, "Ima dawg walk’em."

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow have been talking about going against each other on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series for months. Last Saturday (May 22), Soulja let the cat out of the bag that the battle was happening. Bow Wow later confirmed it would take place on June 26.