Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Join Willie Nelson in BIC EZ Reach Lighters 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are starring in a new 2024 Super Bowl commercial for BIC lighters.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Join Willie Nelson in 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

On Sunday (Feb. 11), Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart starred alongside Willie Nelson in a 2024 Super Bowl commercial for BIC EZ Reach. Nelson speaks highly of the lighter, saying it's "perfect for lighting bowls" before playfully lighting a bowl full of candles. Snoop then accuses Willie Nelson of borrowing his lighter and implies he should get his own, which the iconic folk singer ignores.

This isn't the only Super Bowl ad Snoop has been involved in over the years. Back in 2015, The DoggFather starred as a professional physician in a commercial for Eat 24 alongside comedian Gilbert Gottfried. In the commercial, Snoop lists off the side effects that being hangry can bring, including uncontrollable yelling, hallucination, pants discomfort and a litany of other ailments.

Ice Spice Appears in Starry Soda 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

Snoop isn't the only rapper getting in on the Super Bowl action. Ice Spice also starred in a commercial for the new soda Starry. In the commercial, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper is sipping a starry at a club alongside the company's animated lemon and lime mascots. Things then take a turn when Spice's ex-boyfriend shows up.

"I just needed something more refreshing, more crisp and more starryer," she tells him.

On Sunday, Spice was also seen arriving at the 2024 Super Bowl alongside Taylor Swift.

Watch Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart join Willie Nelson in a 2024 Super Bowl commercial below.

