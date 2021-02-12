Smokepurpp, JPEGMAFIA, Slowthai and More – New Projects This Week

It's Friday (Feb. 12), which means it's time to get paid and there's new projects to be listened to. This week, a whole host of projects in different subgenres of hip-hop make their debut on streaming platforms.

Smokepurpp delivers his newest EP, Psycho (Legally Insane). The six-track record, released on Alamo Records, is a 13-minute play with the 23-year-old's previously released single "We Outside" featuring another XXL Freshman, Lil Mosey, included. Like other Purpp projects, the rapper steadily blurs the line between trap music and emo hip-hop. Smokepurpp's "Prom Queen" showcases the rapper's grim storytelling as he weaves rhymes about selling drugs and death over the Mike Zara & DSC Sunny-produced track.

After releasing the EP! in 2020—a string of fan-favorites—JPEGMafia unleashes the second installment EP!2. The second coming features the single "Fix Urself!," which the Baltimore artist released before the full project made its was released. The conscious and politically charged rhymer delivers strings and synthesized sounds on his latest project. Prior to offering both installments of his EP! series, Peggy dropped his album, All My Heroes Are Cornballs, in September of 2019.

Slowthai enlists the help of Skepta, A$AP Rocky and more to bring his album, Tyron, to life. The U.K.-bred rapper's offering breathes new life into the gritty instrumentals and charged subject matter that caught fans' eye in his previous projects. The Dominic Fike and Denzel Curry-assisted song "Terms" appear on the LP. The Tyron title is inspired by the rapper's government name and the record is equal parts rowdy and thought-provoking. Upbeat production and high-energy lyricism are balanced by songs like "NHS" that speak on depression and difficult decisions.

More new music arrives from Rob $tone, Phora, Marlon Craft and a diverse group of rhymers on the Judas and the Black Messiah movie soundtrack. Check them all out below.