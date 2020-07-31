Shoreline Mafia, Benny The Butcher, Sleepy Hallow and More: New Projects This Week

Every week, hip-hop delivers new music for avid listeners or those who are looking for some new bops. This week is no different. There's a release from a Los Angeles-based crew, a Buffalo native and and a Brooklyn drill rapper. Take a look below to see some of the new projects released over the last seven days.

Shoreline Mafia, comprised of Ohgeesy, Rob Vicious, Fenix Flexin and Master Kato, deliver their debut album, Mafia Bidness. The 12-track effort features the Wiz Khalifa-assisted "How We Do It," which is an interpolation of Montell Jordan's 1995 hit, "This Is How We Do It." The LP also contains the track, "Perc Popper." Both records were released prior to the album's arrival. Mafia Bidness follows the group's Party Pack series, with the first installment dropping in 2018, and the second in 2019. And apparently, the LP will be Fenix Flexin's last project with the group, according to a tweet he posted recently.

Griselda Records' own Benny The Butcher is coming through with striking bars as he has teamed up with DJ Drama to release Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos. Benny is adding to his discography, which consists of My First Brick (2016) and Butcher on Steroids (2017), hosted by DJ Green Lantern, and bringing his BSF crew of Ricky Hyde, Loveboat Luciano, Jonesy and Heem along for the ride, among other projects. Benny's most recent effort was Tana Talk 3, which dropped in November of 2018.

Brooklyn drill has an undeniable movement and Sleepy Hallow is offering a new project that emulates that sound. Sleepy releases his EP The Black House, which comes nearly two months after his effort, Sleepy Hallow Presents: Sleepy for President. Known for his "Deep End Freestyle" and collabs with fellow New York rappers Sheff G ("Molly") and Fivio Foreign ("Baddie Betty Boop"), Sleepy is back to deliver more of his rugged sound with gritty, yet fire production.

