Second Suspect Arrested in Lotta Cash Desto Murder

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2022 murder of Memphis rapper Lotta Cash Desto.

The Houston Police Department has arrested Jeremyah Smith, 19, and charged him with the rapper's murder, according to a press release put out by the HPD on Monday (April 24). A second suspect, Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, was arrested following the shooting last September.

Lotta Cash Desto, born Destinee Govan, was shot and killed in Houston in the early hours of Sept. 24, 2022. According to a police report about the murder, officers responded 5500 Richmond Avenue following calls about a shooting and "found Ms. Govan unresponsive in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. Paramedics pronounced her deceased. A second woman was also found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital."

Police officers then located suspect Williams in an adjacent parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital before being taken into custody.

"It was determined that Govan and her friend were in Govan’s vehicle stopped behind a dark four-door vehicle at the traffic light at Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road when two black males exited the dark vehicle and started shooting at the women," the police report states.

Lotta Cash Desto was rumored to be signed to Lil Uzi Vert's record label. Uzi spoke at Lotta Cash Desto's funeral.

"I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this don’t even feel real to me. I'm just gon' be real," the Eternal Atake rapper said. "Destinee always was on my hip everywhere I go. When it was time for her to go home, I used to be like, 'Bro, when are you coming back?' She be like, 'Dang, bro, I ain't even leave yet.'"

He continued, "I honestly don't know how to feel. I got close with her over a short span of time. Just her loyalty. She showed me a different type of loyalty. She had real loyalty to me."

Jeremyah Smith was charged as the second suspect for the murder in March. He was arrested in Alexandria, La. and extradited to Texas to face charges on April 21.