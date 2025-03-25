Shocking Video Shows Gunmen Ambush Sauce Walka and Sayso P in Brutal Shooting Attack

Video has been released today of the Memphis shooting that injured Sauce Walka and left his artist Sayso P dead.

Sauce Walka Shooting Video Surfaces

On Tuesday (March 25), TMZ obtained footage of the March 22 shooting, which took place outside the Westin Hotel across from the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The surveillance video shows two gunmen exiting a white Dodge Charger and approaching a black Cadillac Escalade before firing shots while another armed suspect lags behind near the vehicle. One person, presumably Sauce Walka, can then be seen running away. The assailants then get back in their vehicle before driving off. The video does not contain any sound.

Sayso P, born Letorian Hunt, was shot and killed during the incident. Sauce Walka suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital and is now recovering.

The release of the video comes after the Memphis Police Department hosted a press conference about the shooting on March 22.

"This appeared to be a targeted shooting incident," MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe said. "The victims were outside by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle pulled up. Multiple people got out of that vehicle and fired shots without engaging in any conversation. They got back into the white vehicle and fled."

"We want to assure our community and visitors that Downtown Memphis is a safe place," Crowe added. "This incident was not a random act of violence. Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other. We understand the public's concern and reiterate that this was not a random act. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice and will be utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology available to aid in identifying everyone involved."

Sauce Walka Addresses Shooting

Sauce Walka has since addressed the shooting in a video shared on social media on Sunday (March 23). In the clip, the Texas rapper is wearing a bloody bandage on his leg.

"R.I.P. Sayso P," Sauce says in the video. "I love Memphis. I love y'all. I have no hard feelings."

Check out the surveillance video of the Sauce Walka shooting below.

Watch Video of the Memphis Shooting That Wounded Sauce Walka