Sauce Walka Shares His Message for the Best Rappers in the World, What He’d Do With a Pet Dragon and the Worst Part of an Album Rollout

Doin' Lines

Sauce Walka fills in the blanks.

Interview: Joey Echevarria

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Winter 2024 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now and available for sale on the XXL website.

1. I fell in love with hip-hop when I heard the DJ Screw and the Screwed Up Click freestyles in 1993 and 1994.

2. My dream collab before it’s all said and done is every rapper that they say is the best rapper in the world so I could prove I rap better than them.

3. The illest thing a person in hip-hop told me is never change your phone number because the only people that change their phone number is people that’s hiding from somebody or you owe somebody money. The person who said that was J. Prince.

4. One thing my fans don’t know about me is that I have my own cartoon company with Cartoon Network Studios.

5. If I didn’t rap for a living, I would still have h*es, and I’d still wear rose gold.

6. Social media is a cancer.

7. When I go to chill in Houston, the first spot I hit up is Area 29 after I hit the bank.

8. My favorite show is Fullmetal Alchemist, but I also like Dragon Ball Z and Jujutsu Kaisen.

9. Lava is hot but Rizzoo Rizzoo is way hotter.

10. My go-to food spot in Houston is Frenchy’s Chicken, but my second is Lost & Found.

11. I live in Miami, Houston and California, but I would like to live anywhere else because I’m rich. So, Tokyo, I’ll see you soon.

12. I would like to have a pet dragon that spits fire out of its nose and incinerates people.

13. If I was on an all-star rap team and I was the sixth man, my starting five would be Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan.

14. The worst part of an album rollout is all the goddamn budget being spent because it’s less money for you.

15. The most reckless habit I have is kickin’ a*s and takin’ names, and I’ll stop doing it when I get $500 million.

16. If I didn’t drip sauce, I wouldn’t be me.

17. Believe it or not, lazy people make me laugh for no reason.

18. The best advice I could give my children is to be like your f**kin’ dad.

19. The best book I ever read was Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill.

20. If I could play a musical instrument, it would be the piano because it has the ability to take over the hearts and souls of the listeners.

