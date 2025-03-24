Sauce Walka Addresses Being Shot in Memphis While Wearing Bloody Bandage

Sauce Walka is on the road to recovery after being shot in Memphis over the weekend. The Texas rapper recently addressed the tragic event that left rapper Sayso P mortally wounded.

Sauce Walka Addresses Shooting

On Sunday (March 23), Sauce was featured in a video shared on social media that shows him and fellow TSF rapper Sosamann chilling out in a room. Sauce has a bandage on his leg that is visibly red from blood.

"R.I.P. Sayso P," Sauce says in the video below after being gifted bottles of soda from the cameraman. A bottle of what appears to be cough syrup used to make lean sits on a table beside the rapper. "In the name of my brother," Sauce later adds. "I love Memphis. I love y'all. I have no hard feelings."

Sauce Walka Involved in Deadly Shooting

On Saturday afternoon (March 22), Sauce Walka was involved in a deadly shooting outside the Westin Hotel across from the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Police believe the men were targeted in the shooting.

"We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place," reads a statement posted on the Memphis Police Department's X account. "This was not a random act of violence. We understand the concern and reiterate that this was not random. MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice."

Sauce was transported to Regional One Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man, who has since been identified as rapper Sayso P, was pronounced dead on the scene.



Check out Sauce Walka addressing recently being shot in Memphis below.

Watch Sauce Walka Speak After Being Wounded in a Memphis Shooting