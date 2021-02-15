Riff Raff Offers 6ix9ine $1 Million to Fight in Boxing Match

Riff Raff is offering 6ix9ine a seven-figure payout to participate in a boxing match.

On Monday (Feb. 15), Riff Raff shared a video of himself training in a boxing ring. In the caption, the 39-year-old hip-hop personality challenged the "Fefe" rapper to a boxing match worth $1 million dollars.

"Hello @6ix9ine i see that you like to attempt to start fights with Real Artists that have police records to where if they were to kick your ass in a parking lot then they would go to jail and fuck their money up...," Riff Raff started, mentioning the recent altercation between Tekashi and Meek Mill. "So I, Dale Dan Tony, which (No Felony record) would like to turn the tables and play your game with you as well as Up the Stakes I challenge You @6ix9ine in the boxing ring for $1,000,000 cash."

As Riff Raff continued, the rapper detailed how himself and 6ix9ine would each place $1 million of their own money into a box, with the winner taking all at the end.

The rapper's IG caption continued with him taking aim at 6ix9ine. "We both put $1,000,000 in a glass case at a Pay Per View event and the winner takes all. I will be training starting today and I suggest you do as well. I will give you 3 months of training as well. See you in the RING you little mosquito .... oh and did you really think you could steal my Rainbow Braids and shark grills and then NOT have to eventually pay the Prada Piper ..... Good Luck 69 you will be 69ing the announcers table when I know you thru the ropes my dear lad.. Let’s Get it ... @roughnrowdy @floydmayweather @topRank @daznboxing @mgmgrand @worldstar @akademiks @nojumper @saycheeeseetv @jprinceboxing @kingryan @gypsyking101 There is no running now this WILL happen."

Riff Raff's proposition comes after videos surfaced online of 6ix9ine and Meek Mill running into each other on Saturday night (Feb. 13), during an incident that almost turned physical in Miami. In the heated video footage, the two East Coast rappers nearly came to blows after trading verbal insults about rolling with security in public.