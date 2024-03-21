Rick Ross Wears Weird Mask With His Own Face on It

Rick Ross is creeping people out with an oddly real-looking mask that has his face on it.

Rick Ross Shows Off Real-Looking Rick Ross Mask

On Thursday (March 21), Rozay shared a video on Instagram, which can be seen below, that shows him wearing a 3D mask with his likeness on it. The mask includes the Miami rapper's signature beard and face tattoos. In the strange video, Rozay doesn't say a word. He shows all angles of the mask in a mirror, revealing it covers his entire head. He then flexes for the camera before the video cuts off.

Rick Ross Gets Called Out by NFL Star Tyreek Hill

Rick Ross last made headlines when he got called out by Tyreek Hill. During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, the star NFL wide receiver, who is neighbors with Ross, put Rozay on blast after the rapper filmed Hill's recent house fire and put the footage on the internet instead of reaching out to see if everything was OK. The call-out prompted Ross to respond to Hill's complaint.

See the video of Rick Ross wearing a creepy mask with his face on it below.

Watch Rick Ross Rocking a Creepy Rick Ross Mask