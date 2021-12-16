Rick Ross Gets Clowned by 50 Cent Fans After New Album Forecasted to Have Lowest First-Week Sales of His Career

Rick Ross has become the center of 50 Cent fans' jokes after potentially earning the lowest first-week album sales of his career following the South Florida rapper making snide comments about the success of one of Fif's shows.

According to a report from Hits Daily Double on Thursday (Dec. 16), Rozay's latest album, Richer Than I Ever Been, which arrived on Dec. 10, is projected to sell 30,000 album-equivalent units. These forecasted numbers are a rap career low for Ross compared to his 2019 LP Port of Miami 2, which moved 80,000 units. The MMG boss' 2012 effort, God Forgives I Don't, sold a career-high 218,000 copies.

Due to the lack of success of Rick Ross' most recent opus—which features appearances from Wale, Future, The-Dream, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa and more—50 Cent fans are zooming in on comments Ross made during a recent interview he did with GQ. During the chat, which was published the same day as his album, Ross claimed Fif only makes a "quarter million" from one season of the Starz drama BMF.

"Man, I saw the first [episode]," Ross began when asked if he's been watching the drama based on Detroit's infamous Demetrius "Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory and their drug empire. "I was just trying to support the homie Meech [the incarcerated head of Black Mafia Family whose rise the 50 Cent-produced show chronicles], the niggas in the street. I'm a real nigga. I could put [my issues with 50] to the side. I know he may have made a quarter million off the whole season."

He continued, "I'm happy he made that quarter. [I laugh at his backhanded compliment] You know that's what he made. Why you laughing like that? And make sure you put all these details in. I'll never let you interview me again if you take that out. Keep it. But, look I know he made 250k off the whole season, and that's good. Tell him I said, 'Congratulations.'"

Rozay went on to downplay 50's franchise of Starz shows by saying, "There ain’t enough money in acting. That's what I was just saying. Your man made 250k for the season doing that. That little season, Starz TV shit. What channel is it really?"

He even claimed that a Verzuz battle against Fif would be "light work."

Fans of the Queens, N.Y. rapper-turned-TV mogul began to question Rick Ross' stance when his album sales were projected to achieve such little success.

One person typed, "Officer @RickRoss is bragging about @50cent’s show’s generated revenue yet his album sales were only 30k!! He needs 50’s reply for clout. Police officer acting like a gangsta."

Another tweeted, "This guy Ross trying to speak on what @50cent makes off of #BMF . Listen, it’s clear @RickRoss is and has always been envious as well as amazed by Fifs achievements. All this is a clear cry for help to get those album sales up. Nigga you ain’t slick."

A third Twitter user wrote, " Rick Ross album not selling or streaming he mentions 50 Cent every time."

Rick Ross and 50 Cent don't have the most positive history, stemming from a feud that has been going on for more than 10 years. The static goes back to around 2008, when 50 first fired off a warning at Ross for friending Fat Joe, whom 50 was at odds with at the time. Rozay then called Fif out on his track "Mafia Music."

