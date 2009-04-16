Rick Ross & Asher Roth Leak Onto The Net

As is the industry norm nowadays, the upcoming albums from both Rick Ross and Asher Roth have already leaked online. However, both rappers are taking considerable measures to offset the losses incurred by the leaks and promote their efforts.

The Miami emcee’s highly-anticipated Deeper Than Rap boasts cameos from Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nas, The-Dream, and Ne-Yo, among others, as well as production from the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, The Runners, and DJ Toomp. Initially announced in February, Ross mixtape Before I Self Destruct will follow the album. The effort takes the name from nemesis 50 Cent’s long-delayed disc, with tracks beginning to surface including “Down South Hustlaz,” which features ex-G-Unit member Young Buck. It remains uncertain whether the recently released “Mafia Music (Remix),” on which 50 foes The Game and Ja Rule appear, is a cut from the tape, as well as the remix to the 50 diss track “Valley of Death," set to have a verse from Lil Wayne.

As for Asher, his debut Asleep In The Bread Aisle lists guest spots from Cee-Lo, Busta Rhymes, and Keri Hilson, with Oren Yoel and Don Cannon behind the boards, as well. According to streetlevel.com, Roth, a PA native, has once again teamed up with streetwear label UNDRCRWN for the second part of the “College Collection,” inspired by the hit “I Love College.” The Philly-based brand also recently partnered with Mos Def for a separate line of tees.

Asleep In The Bread Aisle finally hits stores on stoner holiday 4/20 (Monday), with Deeper Than Rap following a day later. - Devin Chanda