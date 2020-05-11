Rich The Kid Goes at 6ix9ine After Tekashi Reacts to Rich Reportedly Being Sued for $234,000 in Unpaid Jewelry

Rich The Kid is the latest rapper to take aim at 6ix9ine on social media.

On Monday morning (May 11), a report published by TMZ claimed that Rich was facing a lawsuit for over $234,000 in unpaid jewelry. Hours later, Rich denied that he owes a jeweler named Peter Marco from Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills. However, shortly after denying the claims made against him, 6ix9ine stepped in and appeared to cast his doubts about Rich saying he doesn't owe an unpaid jewelry bill.

richthekid via Instagram

"I repeat @eliantte is my only jeweler! Y'all other niggas got FAKE stones stop playin wit my name in the pandemic I might go spend a half ticket today God bless," Rich The Kid said in his Instagram story. Tekashi responded to Rich on Instagram, simply using an ellipsis.

Rich caught wind of 6ix9ine's comment, telling him that it's fair game. "We can play if u want ... I got the time & you sure as hell ain't got more money than me or Jewlery or CARS," Rich wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

richthekid via Instagram

"YEA OK ALL MY ICE COME FROM ELLIOT," Rich added, while also including nine additional laughing emojis.

Although 6ix9ine has not yet responded to the "New Freezer" rapper, he had quite a bit to say to Meek Mill over the last couple of days. On Friday (May 8), Meek suggested that Tekashi apologize during his Instagram live for snitching while on trial for his federal racketeering and firearms case. 6ix9ine disregarded Meek's advice and later took jabs at the Philadelphia rapper while referencing Mill's ex, Nicki Minaj.

Nonetheless, Tekashi has had an eventful few days. After reaching 2 million viewers on his Instagram live on Friday, he also had major success with the release of his new song and video for "Gooba." However, on Saturday (May 9), the location of the address where the rapper was staying was leaked, resulting in him being relocated to another home.