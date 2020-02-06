Rich The Kid has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit from his former management team.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday (Feb. 6), the "Plug Walk" rapper is being sued by Blueprint Artist Management, a group that claims that Rich has breached his contract with them.

In the complaint, the company reportedly alleges that Rich owes them over $3.5 million in fees from the agreement the rapper signed back on May 24, 2017. The company claims that since then they've repeatedly asked Rich for payment and haven't received a dime.

Blueprint is reportedly suing Rich for breach of contract and is seeking monetary damages as it relates to the monies that are owed to them per their contract.

Rich, who dropped his second album The World Is Yours 2 last March, has not addressed the lawsuit publicly.

In other news, Rich has been staying busy and dropping new music on a consistent basis recently. Last month, the Queens, New York native dropped "Money Talk" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. In December, he released the braggadocious track "That's Tuff" featuring Quavo.

XXL has reached out to Rich The Kid's reps for comment on the lawsuit.