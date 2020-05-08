Meek Mill Hopes 6ix9ine Is Going to Apologize Today, Tekashi Claps Back

Meek Mill wants 6ix9ine to apologize for snitching, but the Brooklyn-bred rapper isn't having it.

On Friday (May 8), Meek voiced his opinion regarding the first Instagram live 6ix9ine is set to have following his early release from prison last month. Meek explains in a tweet that he hopes Tekashi uses his IG live today to offer an apology to those affected by him cooperating with the federal government.

"I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim...," the Dreams and Nightmares MC wrote. "Y'all forgot that fast a "rat" killed Nipsey. He wasn't supposed to be on the streets! That's the only thing I'ma say because he's dead... left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!"

Following the Philadelphia native's tweet, 6ix9ine responded to Meek's concern regarding what Tekashi chooses to do on his social media platform. "Imagine having a newborn baby come into the world and be pressed about a Mexican with rainbow hair," 6ix9ine wrote in an Instagram comment.

6ix9ine via Instagram

This isn't the first time Meek has commented on the "Gummo" rapper's actions. Back in September, during 6ix9ine's testimony against Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, Meek warned kids of the dangers of being an "internet gangsta."

Since 6ix9ine's release to home confinement, Meek has become one of many figures in hip-hop to speak publicly about their lack and loss of respect for the young rhymer.