Unidentified Iconic Rapper in Hotel Room Described in Shocking Testimony by Witness Jane During Diddy’s Trial

An unidentified iconic rapper is at the center of testimony on Day 22 in Diddy's trial as his ex-girlfriend describes being in a hotel room with the man. Diddy's ex confirms she and several others were witnesses to a male escort having sex with a woman while everyone watched, including the anonymous artist.

Who Was the Unidentified Rapper Described in Diddy's Trial?

Diddy's ex-girlfriend, who is identified as Victim-2 in Diddy's sex trafficking and racketeering indictment, and only known as the pseudonym Jane, continued testifying in Diddy's trial in a New York City court on Thursday (June 12). While on the stand, she detailed a night last January in which she was partying with the unspecified rapper and his "wife or girlfriend." Jane agreed the artist was "an icon in the music industry."

The line of questioning was part of evidence from Diddy's lawyer Teny Geragos to showcase the "swingers lifestyle" the embattled music mogul was involved in rather than evidence of sex trafficking that prosecutors allege in Diddy's indictment. According to Rolling Stone, an hour-long meeting was had before the jury arrived, in which Diddy's defense team, Jane's attorney and prosecutors argued over naming the rapper. So far, his name has been withheld.

Inner City Press Senior Reporter Matthew Russell Lee was live-tweeting from the courtroom today and captured much of the testimony. Geragos asked Jane, "The rapper you mentioned, he was close with Mr. Combs?" Jane responded, "Yes."

"This rapper, they would record together, he's also an icon in the music industry?" Geragos continued. Jane: "Yes."

Jane, who dated Diddy between 2021 and 2024, confirmed she flew on a private plane belonging to the unnamed rapper to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend or wife in Las Vegas in January of 2024. She described seeing a male escort known as Anton as part of the unidentified rapper's festivities Vegas. The man was someone she knew from the drug-fueled hotel nights she experienced with Diddy. The Bad Boy Records founder was not on the trip since he and Jane were on a break after she confronted him about Cassie's 2023 lawsuit against him, which apparently caused Jane trauma.

Diddy and Jane knew the escort to travel with the other rapper and his significant other, she testified, but Jane told jurors she was still surprised to see him at the birthday dinner. Later on in the evening inside a Vegas hotel room, Jane said the escort had sex with a woman while seven or eight people watched. The rapper found her attractive, according to Jane.

Geragos: "You went to the birthday with the rapper's wife or girlfriend. Did you know Anton traveled with them?" Jane: "Yes." Geragos: "And Mr. Combs knew." Jane: "Yes."

Geragos: "When Anton was having sex with the woman, who many people were in the room?" Jane: "Uh, seven or eight. Just watching." Geragos: "The rapper was flirting with you? Jane: "Yes."

"He said something like he thought I was beautiful and always wanted to 'blank' me," Jane testified. She confirmed she flashed her breasts inside the hotel room.

Jane was asked by the rapper and his partner if she knew "anybody else in the lifestyle" and to recommend another male escort. Since Jane said the "icon" rapper was close with Diddy, he may have known they were down with "the lifestyle," which alluded to sex with multiple partners.

As usual, social media is speculating on who the rapper may be. A TikTok user @secretservicesam, who describes himself as the "#1 Comedy Journalist," said Ye and his wife Bianca Censori tried to attend Diddy's trial today but were turned away. There is no confirmation they are the couple that Jane was testifying about in court.

Diddy surrounded himself with so many people between his business and personal life that it's hard to tell who it could be. Based on Jane's testimony, the unidentified rapper could be married or not since she didn't clarify one or the other. There are many artists who are considered icons these days, so that doesn't help to narrow it down either. While Ye was hanging out in Las Vegas with Bianca last January, that may just be a coincidence. If the rapper remains nameless, this may turn into another one of hip-hop's greatest mysteries.

Take a look at witness Jane's testimony and rumors that Ye showed up at the courthouse in New York City below.

Watch Diddy Trial Update Alleging Ye and Bianca Censori Were Denied Access to Court