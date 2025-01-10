Ransom, Wolfacejoeyy, The Heatmakerz and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

While January is typically a slow month for music releases, there are still some rappers trying to make their mark on the new year. This week, an elite New Jersey lyricist drops his latest offering, a melodic newcomer delivers some early Valentine's Day vibes, some hit-making producers unleash an instrumental project and more.

Ransom Drops Cabrini Green Project

Ransom never disappoints when it comes to delivering hard-body bars. The New Jersey lyricist drops his first release of the year with Cabrini Green. Coming in at a svelte seven songs, Ran does all of the heavy lifting on the solo release, which is sans features. The latest offering is the follow-up to 2024's Chaos Is My Ladder 2 with Conway The Machine.

Wolfacejoeyy Releases Cupid Album

Less than a year after the release of his Valentino album, Wolfacejoeyy is back with another project for fans titled Cupid. The 14-song colleciton of melodic bangers includes guest spots from Bay Swag, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more. In promotion of the project, Wolf will be going on the Seraph Tour, his first headlining cross-country jaunt. The tour includes eight shows with stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Boston and more.

The Heatmakerz Deliver The Anti-Social Experiment Album

Production duo The Heatmakerz provide the nod factor on their new instrumental album The Anti-Social Experiment. Rsonist and Thrilla, known for their production for The Diplomats, Rick Ross, Jeezy and more, drop off eight tracks on the latest release, which show off their penchant for curating vintage high-pitched soul samples. TH most recently scored Joell Ortiz's W.A.R. (With All Respect) album last October.

