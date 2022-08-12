R. Kelly’s Fiancée, Alleged Victim Claims She’s Pregnant With His Child – Report

UPDATE (Aug. 12):

R. Kelly's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, has issued a pointed response to Savage's claims.

"This is insanity," Bonjean tells XXL.

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 12)

R. Kelly is reportedly expecting a child with one of his alleged victims.

On Friday (Aug. 12), TMZ reported that Joycelyn Savage, one of Kelly's alleged victims and his current fiancée, is pregnant with the 55-year-old singer's kid. Savage reportedly made the announcement in her upcoming book, revealing she is several months pregnant. According to Savage, Kelly is "extremely excited about the news."

Clearly, the elephant in the room is how this child was conceived. R. Kelly was arrested on federal sex crimes charges all the way back in July of 2019. He was not granted bail and has remained behind bars since then.

XXL has reached out to R. Kelly's attorney for comment.

As previously reported, R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in June after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges last year. Savage was one of Kelly's two loyal in-home girlfriends who remained by his side through most of the process. The other woman, Azriel Clary, has since defected and turned against Kelly.

Prior to R. Kelly's sentencing, Savage wrote a letter to the judge, revealing that she and Kelly were engaged to be wed.

"My name is Joycelyn Savage and I'm Robert Kelly's fiancé [sic]," the letter starts. “My relationship with Robert is amazing. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.”

She continued, “Robert's an all-around incredible person. He loves his music and is very passionate about that. He's positive, outgoing and very generous. He always takes any opportunity he can to help those in need. He’s very determined and focused on his goals, and the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue, It’s the complete opposite of who he is and what my relationship is like with Robert.”

R. Kelly still has two open sex crimes cases in Minnesota and his home state of Illinois.