The Story of the Email Pusha T Sent Ye Telling Him to Start His Own Streetwear Powerhouse and Stop Chasing Louis Vuitton

Pusha T recalls an email he sent Ye telling him to start his own streetwear powerhouse and stop chasing Louis Vuitton. But apparently, the Chicago producer didn't heed his advice.

In a recent GQ article, published last Wednesday (June 4), Pusha T recalled sending Ye an email to encourage him to his own fashion brand and stop chasing Louis Vuitton. The Virginia lyricist believes that some of the Chicago rapper-producer's angry tirades on social media stem from him not heeding his advice and being mad at the world.

"[Ye] goes on his rants. He's like, 'Where's the gang s**t? Where's all this at?" Push explained. "The one thing that I can say about him is that he knows that every issue that he's having and crying about online right now, I've told him distinctly about those things, distinctly."

"When he cries, and when he's cursing out Virgil and disrespecting all of the cast of characters that have helped him build a lot of his s**t and ancillary helped all of us creatively, right?" he continued. "That man knows that I was the only person who told him like, 'Hey, man, Virgil got his line poppin...Why don't you make your own LVMH, bro? You got Virgil. You got Yeezy. You have Just Don's.' His issue with me is because I'm always the truth-teller.'

Pusha T added that he closely watched Ye's "fashion journey" during his role as the president of G.O.O.D. Music. The Clipse member peeped his obsession with securing a high-ranking role at Louis Vuitton, all while critiquing the work of other designers like Jerry Lorenzo, Don C and the late Virgil Abloh. Despite Push's suggestions for Ye to establish his own fashion house, the Grammy-winning producer wouldn't heed his advice.

"I was like, 'Yo, what all [your boys] are doing, you need to just round that up, because everybody dressing like all of y’all anyway," he recalled. "And put that under your s**t." And I only did that because I was so embarrassed at him begging to be down with LV so bad, to be honest."

"I said, 'Go back to that email. Bro, I told you. I told you a long time ago that you should've been the head of the collective, and that's what it should be,'" Push concluded.

Their relationship would eventually soured after Pusha T called out Ye for his anti-Semitic remarks and revealed he is no longer signed to G.O.O.D. music in a 2022 cover story with XXL.

Pusha T Roasts Ye on "Ace Trumpets"

Last month, Clipse kick off the rollout for their new album, Let God Sort Em Out, with the bombastic track, "Ace Trumpets." On the Pharrell-produced banger, King Push mentions his former label boss.

"Look at them, him and him, still waiting on Yeezy/I hope you got your squeegee," the Va. rhymer rapped on the song. "At your interviews, I just kee kee, life's peachy."

Ye appeared to react to his name being mentioned on the song on X, formerly Twitter. "I miss me and Pusha’s friendship," Yeezy tweeted.

