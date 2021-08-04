Popp Hunna’s Management Posts Statement Addressing Concerning Self-Harm Video

Popp Hunna’s management team has released a statement regarding a concerning video the Philadelphia rapper made on his Instagram Live this week in which he appeared to be contemplating harming himself.

On Monday (Aug. 2), Popp’s management issued a statement on the 20-year-old artist’s Instagram account, which reads:

“In regards to yesterday’s live we are asking for prayers and positivity right now for Pop Hunna. If you have someone you love and care for who is dealing with suicidal thoughts don’t overlook it get them help immediately!!! MGMT.”

They added in the caption, “Don’t judge, just pray !!”

The video in question, which XXL will not share here, was posted on Aug. 1 and shows the "Take Off" rapper on IG Live being very distraught after what appears to be a heated argument with his father. In the clip, he's in a bathroom with a bottle obstructing the view. Popp walks back and forth and reiterates what his father allegedly told him, saying, “My dad was like, ‘I wish you weren’t even alive.’” The rhymer then leaves the bathroom, starts arguing with other people in the other room before he returns with a belt tied around his neck.

Thankfully, a young woman enters the bathroom, and after a brief back-and-forth, she assists him out of the bathroom and ends the live.

Hours before his IG Live, Popp shared on his Instagram Story a written post which read, “20 years old wit no purpose in life allah call me home I’m ready I gave it my all.”

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.