Pop Smoke Brooklyn Mural Vandalized

One of the huge murals dedicated to late Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper Pop Smoke has been vandalized with spray paint.

On Wednesday (Dec. 28), photos began to surface of the damage done to the Meet the Woo rapper's painting, which is located at 8125 Flatlands Ave. in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn. One photo shows the words "Woo K," which presumably stands for "Woo Killer," spray painted in black on the mural. It doesn't appear that the vandals touched the actual portrait of Pop, and instead tagged the skyscape image next to his smiling face.

The mural was initially createdby Hattas Public Murals in July of 2020, five months after Pop Smoke's murder in the Hollywood Hills.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and fans of the late and beloved Pop Smoke," Hattas captioned a photo of the mural during its production. "Much love to you all. And thank you to the community of #Canarsie for your overwhelming support as we painted this memorial mural. We are humbled and honored."

Last September, Pop Smoke's grave was vandalized, with the culprits reportedly trying to removed his casket. Pop Smoke's mother, Audrey Jackson, later shared an Instagram post reacting to the incident.

"This was unnecessary, whoever you are," she captioned a photo of the damaged crypt. "Whoever you are, you have my attention. Now what!?"

XXL has reached out to Pop Smoke's team for comment about the latest incident.

See the Damage Done to Pop Smoke's Mural and the Mural in Its Original State Below