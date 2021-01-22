Peewee Longway, Erick The Architect, G Perico and More – New Projects This Week

It's Friday (Jan. 22), and that means two things –– you've made it through another week and new projects from your favorite rappers are here. However, despite the internet's insistent rumors, Drizzy Drake isn't one of them.

Atlanta native Peewee Longway and producer Cassius Jay unleash their latest project Longway Sinatra 2 via MPA Bandcamp and Empire. The new release is the sequel to the duo's 2016 mixtape. The previously released singles "Pink Salmon" and "Anxious" appear on the 36-year-old rapper's new drop as well as guest vocals from Blac Youngsta, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and more. Altogether, the release contains 17 Southern bangers.

Brooklyn's own Erick The Architect of the Flatbush Zombies releases a solo project that displays his talents as a stand-alone artist outside of his role in the New York City-based rap collective. This time around, the rhymer drops an EP titled Future Proof. Erick, who also functions as Flatbush Zombies' fearless record producer, continues to perfect his craft of rapping over beats expertly created by himself and others for the project.

G Perico of South Central, L.A. delivers his second project of 2021. Following the release of his six-song EP, Free, which arrived on Jan. 8, Percio follows up with Welcome to the Land. Prior to the arrival of Percio's latest project, he announced the effort on Twitter, writing, "I’m droppin another project next week WELCOME 2 THE LAND!!!" The new project has nine songs and is produced entirely by 420 Tiesto.

From the East coast to the West coast, hip-hop begins to pick up steam in the first quarter of 2021. Check out some other projects by Young Dolph, BRS Kash and more below.