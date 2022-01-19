Pardison Fontaine Responds to Megan Thee Stallion Abuse Allegations

Pardison Fontaine has responded to rumors that he and Megan Thee Stallion are no longer together due to abuse allegations.

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the Newburgh, N.Y.-bred rapper denounced all claims and explained why he chose to let people talk opposed to clearing up the false chatter.

"Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody ...(At least not in that way )," he wrote. "Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y'all imaginations run ..but y'all gettin too crazy ....ain't give niggas a story so they made one ... we really been on it double time," adding a fingers crossed and a lock emoji. See his post at the bottom of this story.

The rumors Pardi is referring to appears to stem from unconfirmed reports that the Grammy award-winning rapper-songwriter broke up with Megan due to an alleged temper she has while intoxicated.

Social media users were also trying to get to the bottom of why the two artists have been laying low online and how Meg had removed all images of Pardi from her Instagram page.

The rumor mill apparently continued to buzz when Pardison Fontaine celebrated his own birthday, but people were claiming Megan didn't show him any love.

While this speculation remained unconfirmed, Pardi has completely cleared the air, informing social media that him and Meg are just fine.

Hot Girl Meg shared the news of her relationship status on Instagram Live last February, saying, "I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi. ’Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very protective...That’s my boo and I really like him."

Megan Thee Stallion added, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends. Yeah, he my boyfriend."

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary back in October.