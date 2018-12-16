Offset is on a mission, y'all. On Saturday night (Dec. 15), he crashed his estranged wife Cardi B's performance at the 2018 Rolling Loud Festival Los Angeles Festival with flowers in hand and an apology in tow. While it doesn't appear to have gotten the result he was hoping for, the Migos member gave his reasoning for doing so on Twitter on Sunday (Dec. 16).

"All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too," he tweeted. "A nigga was just trying .....thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh."

'Set is doing his best to try to get his lady back. Saturday's plan included him showing up unannounced at Cardi's show. He arrived on stage along with signs that read "Take me back Cardi" and asked for forgiveness. "I just wanted to tell you I'm sorry, in front of the world," Offset said. "I love you, whatever I got to do to show you."

Following the show, Cardi addressed the moment on social media and also urged her supporters to stop trolling Offset over the mistake he made of reportedly being unfaithful.

"I wanna say, thank you very much to you guys that been supporting me and loving me, that feel like they need to defend me," Cardi said. "Right, wrong or indifferent. I don't want people to keep doing fuck shit, saying fuck shit. Violating my baby father is not going to make me feel any better 'cause at the end of the day, that's still family."

Check out Offset's post below.