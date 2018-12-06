Offset’s Rumored Mistress Tearfully Apologizes to Cardi B

On late Tuesday night (Dec. 4), Cardi B announced that she and Offset had officially broken up. As the hours passed, rumors of Offset's infidelity began to circulate the internet. Now, a model by the name of Summer Bunni, who is at the center of one of those rumors, has seemingly confirmed them by offering up an apology to Cardi B.

In a video TMZ posted yesterday (Dec. 5), the model offered a tearful apology to Cardi B and her fans for ruining their marriage. Bunni allegedly hooked up with the Migos rapper before the bar-slinging fashionista gave birth to their daughter Kulture, which is a point she makes in her video apology. There have also been rumors that she's the same woman Offset reportedly asked to set up a threesome with rapper Cuban Doll.

"I have not messed with Offset since he had his baby. I didn't know how serious this marriage was. I kind of read and see things but it took up until today to get into this. A lot of girls would deal with this situation like 'Yo I took Cardi B's nigga' or I'm the reason why they're getting a divorce' or anything but I feel ashamed."

After becoming extremely emotional, Bunni tears up as she delivers a sincere apology to Cardi B and her fans. She says that she hasn't spoken directly to the "Money" rapper, but she hopes that the couple will work out their issues and get back together.

In an interesting note, it appears that Summer Bunni was actually in Nicki Minaj's "FeFe" video with 6ix9ine. It doesn't feel likely that that has anything to do with this, but it's worth noting that Minaj and Cardi have been beefing openly for the last couple of months.

At press time, Cardi hasn't acknowledged or responded to Bunni's apology. In fact, the day after she announced their breakup, the "I Like It" rapper was spotted at Club E11even in Miami living her best life for Art Basel.

Watch Offset's rumored mistress Summer Bunni apologize to Cardi B below.