Drake has a whole lot of fans. But XXXTentacion is not one of them. The South Florida rapper has been very vocal about how he feels the OVO head honcho swagger-jacked his flow. But Migos' Offset seems to be coming to the defense of the "Fake Love" MC.

The "Bad and Boujee" rapper recently hopped on Instagram Live to offer his two cents on the situation. Though he didn't mention anyone by name, XXXTentacion's interview with 103.5 The Beat was playing in the background before Offset went off. “You niggas is silly,” Offset said. “How you unheard of talking about a nigga stole your swag? We ain’t even heard of you, shorty. Get your ass out of jail and run that shit up. Whatever your name is. You tripping.”

XXX made waves with his track "Look at Me," before he found himself in jail. People later tried to accuse Drizzy of stealing the Florida newcomers flow on a song he leaked featuring Giggs. The rap star denied swiping styles. "I go and find what song they’re talking about, and I listen to it and I’m like okay, I see where people could draw this comparison off of the first two lines, whether it be cadence or the rhyme pattern or whatever," Drake said in an interview with DJ Semtex. “It’s crazy that people think that after all this time, after all I’ve been through, that I’m the type of person […] to go and take that and make it my own. I’m not stupid, I’m not a shit person like that,” he added.

After hearing what Aubrey had to say, XXXTentacion responded on Twitter, “I’m not gonna twitter rap with niggas for stealing my flow, I slap niggas don’t come to Florida."

Since getting out of jail, X has continued to go at Drake. He called the Canadian rapper a bitch in his first post-jail interview. He has also taunted the 6 God by saying he has a thing for the More Life MC's mom on Twitter.

See what Offset has to say below.

