November 2019 New Music Releases

The warm weather may be going away, but the fall will continue to bring the heat.

With October preparing to close out after releases from Wale, Robert Glasper, Chris Brown and more, today (Oct. 21), XXL looks ahead to November, which should be equally dope on the musical front.

The month of November is starting off with a new project from Yelawolf. He will be dropping Ghetto Cowboy with newly released singles, "Unnatural Born Killer" and "Opie Taylor," on Nov. 1.

One week later, on Nov. 8, Harlem's own resident flame-spitter Dave East will release his debut album Survival. He kicked off promotion for the LP after he released his Gunna-assisted single, "Everyday" and "Alone" with Jacquees.

For his part, Jacquees, the self-proclaimed King of R&B, will be dropping an LP titled after that moniker on Nov. 8. Fans of his vocals will no doubt.

Then on Nov. 15, Tory Lanez will release his new mixtape, Chixtape 5. The 18-song collection features the rapper-singer pining over the Chixtape series character Jalissa. Guest appearances on the project include T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ashanti, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Fabolous and more.

The biggest floating release in November might belong to Fetty Wap, whose King Zoo album is expected to be released at some point this month. There's no concrete release date for it yet, but back in September, he released "Brand New," a single expected to appear on the new project.

Some other people expected to drop albums during the month of November are Bishop Nehru, Rexx Life Raj and Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher.

You can check out the full list of all the new music releases for yourself in the gallery below.